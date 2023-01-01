EN
VIDEO PRODUCTION COMPANY IN VENICE

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL / LA BIENNALE 2023

The top video production company in Venice is ORBIS Film Company. This full-service production house has been established as a reliable and proven partner for any film and video production tasks in the Veneto region and throughout Italy. The head office of ORBIS Production is located in Milan, which is only three hours away from the famous island.
ORBIS unites incredible and amazingly creative individuals who make a significant impact through high-end production
Since 2009, the company's filmmakers and producers have been working at the Venice Film Festival, producing first-class films, commercials, brand content, corporate and fashion videos for major global brands, international publishers, TV, and agencies. In addition, ORBIS collaborates with global fashion houses like Armani, Christian Dior Couture, Golden Goose, and many others, also producing content for leading magazines such as Harper's Bazaar, Interior Design, etc.
The 80th Venice Film Festival will open on Wednesday, August 30, this year. One of the most outstanding and famous events in the world of cinema in 2023 will take place on the island of Lido and will end on September 9 with the awarding of the main prize – the Golden Lion, the dream of any cinematographer. ORBIS Production will traditionally collaborate with major brands, cover events, and actively film stunning videos in wonderful Venice.
ORBIS Production is the largest production house in Italy and Europe. The Italian film production agency has received many international awards for the highest quality of film and video production services over the past 14 years. So, in 2021-2023, for three years in a row, ORBIS was recognized as the best video production company in Italy, according to the rating of the top international film companies compiled by the authoritative Clutch agency based on verified reviews from regular customers.
A videographer in Venice usually performs many functions, such as shooting, sound recording, lighting, editing, etc. Because of this, deadlines are increasing, and because of the need to have a large volume of various competencies, the quality does not always meet expectations. ORBIS Production, on the contrary, provides only high-quality professionals from each field in the form of perfectly-worked teams of filmmakers: film directors, directors of photography, sound engineers, gaffers, focus-pullers, 1AC, producers, screenwriters, drone pilots, editors, and many others within one company in-house – the agency specializes in high-end full-cycle video production in Italy and the EU.
If you are looking for a reliable contractor for video production services in Venice, stop searching, you have found your one-stop agency that performs the function of a general producer and a full-service video production house. The company owns such movie cameras as RED V-Raptor, ARRI Alexa LF, and Sony Venice 2, as well as such cine lenses as Zeiss Signature Primes, Zeiss MasterPrimes, Cooke Anamorphic, Atlas Orion, Hawk Anamorphic, and many other manufacturers. It is on such a gear that the laureates of the Venetian Golden Lion are shot. The company is proud of its rich experience and the highest achievements in the field of film and video production in Italy and the EU.
When choosing the best Italian film production company, you need to pay attention to many factors – check the reviews of real customers, study cases, see relevant works, get acquainted with the production team, and much more. As a result, ORBIS has a reputation as the best and most famous film production company in Italy.
A video production company in Venice in 2023 shoots documentaries, full-length and short films, TV series, TV commercials, commercial commercials, image videos, brand content, fashion videos, conducts live broadcasts, and much more!
Among the primary services of the film production agency in Venice:
  • Development of creative concepts

  • Creating scripts, scripts, and storyboards

  • Casting

  • Location finding, scouting and obtaining shooting permits

  • Supplying with Film Directors, DPs and crews
  • Shooting with the most advanced cinema equipment
  • TV Commercials and digital campaigns
  • Interviews, documentaries
  • Content for brands
  • Feature Films and series
  • Educational VideosLive Streaming
  • Live Streaming
  • Event coverage
  • Corporate films
  • Fashion videos
  • Image films
  • High-end post-production
  • 3D graphics, CGI, and VFX
  • Aerial shooting
And many more, which you can always find out from your personal manager 24/7!
In 2023 ORBIS Production was named the best video production company in Italy, according to the authoritative international rating agency Clutch. This is one of our team's many awards for many years of professional experience in video and film production in Milan and Italy. It is the close-knit team of world-class professionals that makes our customized video production services in Milan so in demand, and our regular customers get excellent results year after year and increase the sales of their products and services.
Top Video Production Company in Venice and Italy 2023

Top Video Production Company in Italy 2023

A video production company in Venice supports agencies, companies, brands, enterprises, TV, and publishing houses working across multiple industries. Providing a huge number of world-renowned film directors, DOPs, and executive producers with the most experienced camera crews ORBIS undertakes projects of any complexity in Venice and wherever in the EU or globally.

Also, in the past, in 2021, ORBIS provided video production services in Venice, Italy, in collaboration with Hearst Publishing house, namely Harper's Bazaar magazine, for the general sponsor of the Venice Film Festival – Armani Beauty. With the participation of the famous English actress Laura Haddock, a new line of lipsticks and cosmetics from Armani was presented. Filming took place in the suite of San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice. The production team consisted of 10 people and shot with Sony's most modern cinema equipment. In this case, you can learn more about ORBIS' work at the Venice Film Festival. ORBIS Production is your favorite one-stop video production company in Venice, Italy.

ORBIS annually covers the Venice International Film Festival, collaborating with many 1 Tier celebrities, global brands, agencies, creative studios, companies, and famous publishers. ORBIS team is open to communications and discussions of your ongoing video production projects in Venice, Italy, at any time, 24/7.

To get a free consultation or arrange a professional shooting in Venice or Italy, write to ORBIS Production. The company employs over 57 people for a full-day stack, creating new movie masterpieces daily. ORBIS Video Success Managers are recognized professionals and highly qualified specialists. Within one hour, you will receive an exclusive offer and a reservation for video production in Venice with one of the best camera crews in the company. ORBIS specialists also follow all health safety measures during each production in Venice, Italy, and the EU.

ORBIS Production is a sustainable international multi-award-winning film and video production company that will be glad to share its vast experience with each customer. Thanks to its management team, ORBIS continues growing from year to year. In 2021 and 2022, the company was ranked in the top 100 fastest growth companies, showing incredible results.
See you at the 80th Venice Film Festival!
Also, see you with the #1 Top Video Production Company in Venice and Italy!
