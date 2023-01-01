A video production company in Venice supports agencies, companies, brands, enterprises, TV, and publishing houses working across multiple industries. Providing a huge number of world-renowned film directors, DOPs, and executive producers with the most experienced camera crews ORBIS undertakes projects of any complexity in Venice and wherever in the EU or globally.
Also, in the past, in 2021, ORBIS provided video production services in Venice, Italy, in collaboration with Hearst Publishing house, namely Harper's Bazaar magazine, for the general sponsor of the Venice Film Festival – Armani Beauty. With the participation of the famous English actress Laura Haddock, a new line of lipsticks and cosmetics from Armani was presented. Filming took place in the suite of San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice. The production team consisted of 10 people and shot with Sony's most modern cinema equipment. In this case
you can learn more about ORBIS' work at the Venice Film Festival.
.
ORBIS annually covers the Venice International Film Festival, collaborating with many 1 Tier celebrities, global brands, agencies, creative studios, companies, and famous publishers. ORBIS team is open to communications and discussions of your ongoing video production projects in Venice, Italy, at any time, 24/7.
ORBIS employs over 57 people for a full-day stack. The company follows all health safety measures during each production in Venice, Italy, and the EU.
ORBIS Production is a sustainable international multi-award-winning film and video production company that will be glad to share its vast experience with each customer. Thanks to its management team, ORBIS continues growing from year to year. In 2021 and 2022, the company was ranked in the top 100 fastest growth companies, showing incredible results.